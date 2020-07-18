Friends of the Berryville Library contest deadline nears
Do you want to show off your artwork? Do you want to win $250? Do you want to help add color and life to the outside of our public library? This competition is for you! The deadline to enter is July 31. The winning entry will receive a $250 cash prize.
The Friends of the Berryville Library are looking for a mural design that makes a visual statement capturing the essence of what the library means and brings to the community. The finished mural will be 8 feet high and 16 feet long.
The competition is for the mural design only. The design must meet the following criteria: a) feature the library logo; b) creatively reflect the library slogan and mission statement; c) be rectangular in design to fit the allocated space; d) be submitted in color on a legal size piece of paper (8.5” x 14”).
A contest packet can be picked up at the library or downloaded from the library website at www.berryvillelibrary.org. If you have specific questions regarding the contest rules or design guidelines, contact local artist Kriste-lee at (870) 423-6725.
The contest is open to all ages. Designs must be submitted to the Berryville Library at 104 Spring Street by 6pm on Friday, July 31. All entries must be submitted in person.
Community embraces Berryville Library reading challenge
When the family of Judy G. Western issued a reading challenge agreeing to donate $1 for every hour read up to 10,000 hours, little did they know the community would embrace the challenge in such a big way. The challenge began June 1 and will conclude July 31. "With two weeks remaining, we are already at over 9,000 hours" stated Library Director, Julie Hall. “And the exciting news is that the Judy G. Western family has agreed to continue to donate $1 per hour read, above and beyond the 10,000 hours, so it's up to us as to how much we can read and raise by July 31!“ Hall added.
It's not too late to sign up and begin logging hours. Paper log sheets are available at the library, or hours can be logged electronically on a smart phone or tablet by downloading the free Beanstack App and registering under Berryville Library. The library staff can assist anyone having difficulty signing up. All hours must be logged in by midnight, July 31 to count toward the challenge. Acceptable hours are reading books, listening to audio books, reading to others, being read to, or reading from a newspaper, magazine, smart phone, tablet or other electronic device. Reading is great for all ages and helps keep the mind active. For school age children, it helps reduce the summer reading slide.
The summer reading program is one of the Berryville Library’s biggest annual programs and this year's fundraising challenge offered a new twist. In 2019, over 6800 hours were logged throughout the entire summer program. This year, as of July 15, over 9,032 hours have already been logged by 258 readers. More than 350 readers have registered for the challenge. Each level, based on age, has reading goals set, and the library, along with area businesses, has graciously donated prizes that are earned when participants reach each goal. Ages 1-101 are encouraged to participate.
According to a spokesperson for the Judy G. Western Family, "Our Mom was a social worker and lifelong reader who believed in the power of books and ideas to change the world. She would be proud knowing how many in our community, young and old, have embraced this challenge and spent so much time reading this summer. The Western family is honored to be contributing toward this $2.5 million dollar building project and would encourage other families to consider similar challenges for the future.”
During a summer when the community is being encouraged to stay at home, the reading challenge couldn't be more timely. The Berryville Library is grateful to the Western family and to those who are participating in this year's challenge. It's not too late to sign up and hours can be logged through July 31. "What a great feeling to be reading for pleasure and also raising money for a new library all at the same time!" Hall concluded.
The library is open for curbside service six days a week at 104 Spring Street, Berryville, Arkansas. For the latest on library hours, services and programs, please visit www.berryvillelibrary.org or call (870) 423-2323. The Berryville Library also offers active Facebook and Instagram pages.
