It’s a warm mid-September day with similar temperatures forecasted to follow. On days like this, it seems cooler temperatures may never come, and it’s hard to imagine turning on our furnaces and lighting our fireplaces. Yet, those days will be here soon bringing the cool air and beautiful scenes of fall in Arkansas.
With cooler temperatures just around the corner and many Arkansans experiencing financial hardships resulting from the pandemic, Black Hills Energy is encouraging those in need to seek assistance.
Each year, in partnership with The Salvation Army and Black Hills Cares, the Hearts Warming Homes program provides energy payment assistance. Assistance is typically available between November and May. This year, the program has remained open over the summer and fall to ensure assistance is available to as many people as possible throughout the year.
Energy payment assistance for any heating source is available to Black Hills Energy customers and other residents who reside in the 18 county Black Hills Energy service area in Arkansas. Those seeking energy payment assistance can contact The Salvation Army at 1-800-227-2156 to make a request.
In addition to partnering with The Salvation Army to keep the program open throughout 2020, the Black Hills Corporation Foundation has donated more than $27,000 to Hearts Warming Homes through a special COVID-19 relief grant.
“We continue to see the effects of the pandemic reflected in the communities we serve,” said Wes Ashton, vice president of gas operations for Black Hills Energy. “Many of our fellow citizens are struggling financially, and it is important to us that we offer help, any way we can.”
To learn more about what the company is doing to assist customers, please visit blackhillsenergy.com/assistance or call us at 888-890-5554 to discuss options that may be available for you.
