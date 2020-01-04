Linda Brown Celebrates Retirement
The North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) team congratulates Linda Brown on her retirement after 46 years with the organization.
Linda has worked in the Food and Nutrition Department of NARMC during her entire 46 years with the health system. She has held just about every position in the kitchen and served as the Inventory Control Analyst prior to retiring.
“Linda is one of the hardest workers I know,” Paula Cantu, Food and Nutrition Director, said. “She is not afraid to roll up her sleeves and take on any task. Because she has served in so many different capacities within the department, she is versatile and we rely on her to fill in gaps when needed. She will certainly be missed.”
NARMC team members from across the organization gathered on Dec. 5 to celebrate Linda’s career and bid her farewell. Upon retirement, Linda plans on resting and catching up on projects. Congratulations on your retirement, Linda! NARMC thanks you for your many years of service to our community.
About NARMC
NARMC is an innovative, non-profit healthcare system consisting of a central hospital in Harrison, Arkansas, and 18 clinics serving the rural communities of North Arkansas. More than 750 NARMC employees work together to provide a comprehensive range of healthcare services. As one of the Top 100 Rural Hospitals in the nation according to the Rural Health Policy Institute, NARMC has earned numerous 5-Star ratings from Healthgrades and consistently ranks high in patient satisfaction in Press Ganey ratings. A three-time recipient of the Arkansas Governor’s Quality Achievement Award, NARMC is committed to providing the best in care, close to home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.