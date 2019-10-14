Each year the Men of Distinction luncheon awards a scholarship to a student attending North Arkanas College. The 2019 recipient is Cary Hill.
Hill is a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Northark. As a current member of Phi Beta Lambda student organization he has competed at the state and national level in Business and Information Technology. He won first place in Network Design in the National Competition and second place for Parliamentary Procedure. Hill currently serves as the Marketing and Public Relations director for PBL
He has interned for the City of Harrison and the Harrison Chamber of Commerce and has volunteered in various community service projects.
Northark Vice President of Institutional Advancement Dr. Rodney Arnold, said, “Cary was chosen from a strong pool of candidates for this year’s scholarship. Six professors came together to recommend him for the scholarship. They said, ‘He is hard-working, eager to learn and works well with others. He has a great sense of humor, shows great promise as a leader and will no doubt be an asset for any organization he is involved with.’”
