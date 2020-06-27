The Johnny Cash Heritage Festival is cancelled for 2020, director of Arkansas State University’s Heritage Sites Dr. Adam Long announced this week.
“After careful consideration with our supporters, A-State administration, and members of the Cash family, we believe it is best to focus on planning for an event in 2021,” Long said.
Along with many other museum or historic locations in the region, the A-State Heritage Sites have been closed during the national response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are finalizing our plans to reopen in the coming weeks,” Long said.
Started a decade ago as the Johnny Cash Music Festival and recently recast as the Heritage Festival, the events provide both fund raising and awareness for the Johnny Cash Boyhood Home located in Dyess (Mississippi County), Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.