The CBCO will host a blood drive Wednesday, August 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hillcrest Home located at 1111 Maplewood Road.
CBCO is the sole local provider of blood for patients at more than 40 area hospitals in southwest
Missouri and Northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. Sick and injured hospital patients depend on CBCO donorsto provide the lifesaving blood they need.
Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be
redeemed online for a variety of gift cards, or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or
charities. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found at www.cbco.org.
To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid
photo ID. For more information about sharing your good health with others, please visit our website at
www.cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337. Thank you for giving life to your community.
