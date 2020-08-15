Arvest associates in North Central Arkansas recently held a fundraiser to support the The CALL in each Baxter, Boone and Marion Counties.
As an associate-driven initiative, a sub-committee worked with Shark Creek Graphics to create a t-shirt design that was used to raise funds.
“2020 is throwing schedules to the wind, so we thought what better time to celebrate the spirit of giving than in the form of a Christmas in July fundraiser, said Ellen Bergman, commercial loan assistant and committee chair. “It is important to remember to keep the spirit of giving throughout the year, and with Christmas and watermelons both known for bringing out the kid in all of us, it is only fitting that The CALL be our organization of focus for this effort.”
Proceeds from the associate-driven fundraiser totaled $900 and allowed for a donation of $300 to each of The CALL organizations in Baxter, Boone and Marion Counties.
The CALL, or Children of Arkansas Loved for a Lifetime works to mobilize Christian families and equip them to care for foster children through foster care, adoption, support ministries or giving.
To learn more about The CALL in Arkansas visit www.thecallinarkansas.org
