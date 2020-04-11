LITTLE ROCK-The Clinton Foundation focuses on creating economic opportunity, improving public health, and inspiring civic engagement and service. Every year, Arkansas students in 11th and 12th grades are invited to write a 1,000-word (minimum) essay exploring one of these three focus areas. The essays are now due May 22 and will be reviewed by a panel of judges and the student with the winning essay will be awarded a $2,500 college scholarship.
“With the governor’s announcement that Arkansas schools will remain closed for the rest of the semester, we have extended the deadline for our annual essay contest,” said Stephanie S. Streett, executive director of the Clinton Foundation. “We hope this will give more students the opportunity to participate and turn their good ideas into action.”
New this year, the Clinton Foundation is partnering with the Clinton Global University (CGI U), to provide an additional element to the Ideas Matter Essay Contest for Arkansas high school seniors. Arkansas students in 12th grade, who are planning to enroll in an institution of higher education in Fall 2020 - Spring 2021, could have the opportunity to participate in the CGI U student program.
Launched in 2007, the Clinton Global Initiative University (CGI U) is a year-round leadership development program, where students collaborate and learn from a network of alumni and leaders from business, government, academia, and civil society. Each year accepted students develop their own Commitments to Action — new, specific, and measurable projects to address pressing challenges on campus, in local communities, and around the world.
Students who are interested in applying for this unique opportunity should write an additional 1,000-word (minimum) essay which expands on the original Ideas Matter Essay Contest prompt (above). They should detail how their strategy is innovative when compared to other individuals or organizations addressing a similar problem. You can name specific organizations working in the field, outline how they are tackling an issue, and explore why you think your approach will be more successful than others. Feel free to show off your research in citing sources and quoting experts too.
To qualify for the scholarship, the student must be:
An Arkansas resident
Currently enrolled in an Arkansas high school as an 11th or 12th grader
Planning to enroll in an institution of higher education that accepts financial aid within eighteen (18) months of their graduation from high school
To qualify for the CGI U Prize, entrants must additionally be:
An Arkansas 12th grade student graduating from high school in 2020
Interested in participating in the CGI U student program.
Essays are due by May 22.To submit your essay and for more information, visit www.clintonfoundation.org/ideasmatteressay.
About the William J. Clinton Presidential Center
The Clinton Presidential Center offers a unique perspective of the work – past, present, and future – of the 42nd President of the United States William Jefferson Clinton. Through year-round educational and cultural opportunities for visitors of all ages, it reflects President Clinton’s lifetime commitment to advancing opportunity for everybody, instilling responsibility throughout our society, and cultivating a sense of community within our great nation.
The Clinton Center is home to the Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, the Little Rock offices of the Clinton Foundation, the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, and is a managing partner of the Presidential Leadership Scholars program. The Clinton Center is located in a 29-acre city park along the Arkansas River and is also home to the Clinton Museum store and the award-winning restaurant 42 bar and table.
Learn more at www.clinton presidential center.org, www.facebook.com/clintoncenter, and @ClintonCenter on Twitter and Instagram.
About the Clinton Foundation
Building on a lifetime of public service, President Clinton established the Clinton Foundation on the simple belief that everyone deserves a chance to succeed, everyone has a responsibility to act, and we all do better when we work together. For nearly two decades, that premise has energized the work of the Foundation in overcoming complex challenges and improving the lives of people across the United States and around the world.
As an operating foundation, we work on issues directly or with strategic partners from the business, government, and nonprofit sectors to create economic opportunity, improve public health, and inspire civic engagement and service. Our programs are designed to make a real difference today while serving as proven models for tomorrow. The goal of every effort is to use available resources to get better results faster – at the lowest possible cost.
We firmly believe that when diverse groups of people bring resources together in the spirit of true cooperation, transformative ideas will emerge to drive life-changing action.
