The 15th Annual Ponca Elk Education Center Color Fest will be held Oct. 25 and 26. Artists will have their works on display and will be demonstrating their art throughout the festival. Food will be available for purchase and the education center and gift shop will be open. This event will be canceled in the event of rain and is sponsored by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
