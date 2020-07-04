The Delta Cultural Cultural Center in Helena invites students to participate in the annual Blues Heritage Youth Art Competition. This event is sponsored by the Pillow Clinic of Helena and provides an opportunity for students to express their creativity and celebrate their musical heritage.
Submissions will be displayed in a special exhibit that will open in October. Winners and teachers will receive cash prizes prizes and first place winners in each category will have their work made into full-color posters and postcards to be distributed statewide. Press releases will be sent to local newspapers announcing the winners’ achievements.
Submissions will be received until Aug. 1. Awards will be presented on Oct. 6 at a special reception to officially open the youth art competition exhibit.
Cash prizes include
Grades K-5
1st place $60 Teacher $50
Merit Award $20 Teacher $20
Merit Award $20 Teacher $20
Grades 6-9
1st place $100 Teacher $50
Merit Award $20 Teacher $20
Merit Award $20 Teacher $20
Grades 10-12
1st place $250 Teacher $50
Merit Award $20 Teacher $20
Merit Award $20 Teacher $20
Rules
1. Pictures must relate to the culture of the blues in the Delta.
2. Entries should be the standard poster size (22 x14 or 22 x 28). Please no wood slats or 3-D entries.
3. Entries should be in color. The more color the better.
4. Entries can be of any medium. Work done in pastel, chalk or charcoal needs to be sprayed with a fixative. NO GLITTER!
5. Original art can be picked up at 141 Cherry St. In Helena following the completion of the Blues Heritage Youth Art exhibit. Deadline for picking up artwork is Feb. 28, 2021.
6. Include a typed label on the back of each entry including:
Student’s name
Student’s age
Student’s grade
School attended
Teacher’s name and contact information
7. Mail entries to:
Delta Cultural Center
141 Cherry St.
Helena, AR 72342
Please contact richard.spilman@arkansas.gov or call 870-338-4350 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.