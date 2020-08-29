Cindy DeWitt recently earned Grant Professional Certification (GPC), making her one of only three in the state. She entered the process through the Grant Professional Association and has found her membership there to be a very valuable resource.
DeWitt has worked in Baxter, Boone, Marion, Newton, Searcy, and Van Buren counties for several years. Partnering at the city, county and state levels, she works with nonprofits and community agencies to help them meet their missions. She has worked on a variety of focus areas including health equity, parent education, food insecurity, substance abuse, and foster care.
"I want to thank the many local, regional, and state colleagues that I have worked with over the years,” Dewitt stated. “I have been fortunate to have such wonderful people to have collaborated with and learned from. I am dedicated to the grant writing profession as a source of support for the missions of nonprofits to make positive changes in the lives of people in our communities. The Grant Professionals Association has been a wonderful resource for staying up to date on current grant trends as well as connecting with other Grant Professionals across the country. The process of preparing for the GPC exam has given me the opportunity to challenge myself and build my expertise level to provide better service to the communities I work with. I look forward to putting my skills to work in serving the community.”
DeWitt has recently started a Grants Consulting Business and is eager to help nonprofits serve their communities.
She can be reached at (870) 715-8701 or email at ozarkdewitt@gmail.com .
