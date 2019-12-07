The Hope Cottages in Harrison provide shelter to women and their dependent children at a time that they need it the most. No one plans on becoming homeless, with no place for their children to sleep or escape the cold, but unfortunately it happens. Hope Cottages can provide a safe environment for 90 to 180 days while assisting them to get back on their feet. During their stay at the Cottages, women are offered guidance in the form of classes on parenting, budgeting, cooking, boundaries and other life skills.
Bill and Rita Kneip facilitate the operations of the Hope Cottages. The project is a part of the undertakings performed by House of Hope of Harrison. The organization relies on volunteers and donations to stay operational. Recently, House of Hope has been able to open warming stations in Harrison to provide a place for people to come inside and escape the cold.
The next fundraising event to benefit Hope Cottages will be the “Dinner of Hope”. The event will be held at the Country Club on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Harrison Country Club. The event will feature guest speaker Mike Masterson from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. There will be a prime rib dinner, 50/50 raffle and formal attire is suggested. Tickets can be purchased at the Harrison Country Club or the Harrison Houses of Hope. Ticket price is $50.00 per person. For reservations, contact the Harrison Country Club at (870) 741-2443, Hope Cottages at (870) 204-5602 or visit hopecottagesofharrison.org.
The proceeds from the Dinner of Hope will go to the remodeling of Building C, which houses the kitchen, dining room and laundry facilities for residents. Currently, there are 5 cottages that house residents. There are plans to renovate Building B in the future that will house 2 more cottages for disabled guests, taking the total to 7 cottages for the campus.
