The Harrison Elks Lodge #2311 will be hosting a potluck dinner on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. The event is open to the public and attendees are encouraged to bring a dish of Super Bowl snacks. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Miami. Kick off will be at 5:30 p.m. For more information contact the lodge at (870) 741-2214.
