The 2019-2020 Harrison High School FBLA officer team members are: Chloe Watkins (President), Ben Elliott (Vice President), Coulter McCuistion (Secretary), Collin Ritchey (Treasurer), Jordan Johnson (Webmaster), Isabel McNutt and Madison Bell (co-reporters and Digital Media Specialists). These officers, along with their fellow chapter members, are excited to kickoff the school year with several events. FBLA has 50 paid members.
Members will attend the District VI Fall Leadership Conference in Mountain Home Wednesday, Oct. 2. Students will hear a motivational speaker and network with other FBLA members from across the district. Local Chapter Officers will be inducted along with new members. In addition, FBLA's annual Tom Wat fundraiser will start Friday, Oct. 4th. Profits from the fundraiser will help pay for chapter expenses and member travel.
FBLA members and Senior Seminar students have worked hand in hand on the Kendall Fowler Medical Fund Fundraiser. Students have planned, prepared, volunteered, and are in the closing stages of the fundraiser. However, if you would like to donate to the fund, you may drop off your donation at the front office of the high school, email dmartin@hps.k12.ar.us for a student to pick up your donation, or mail a check to: Kendall Fowler Fund, 925 Goblin Drive, Harrison, AR 72601.
