The Harrison High School class of 1954 will be having a reunion and celebrating 90 years of Harrison football on Friday, Oct. 18.
The meeting will be held at the Senior Center located at 1516 Rock Springs Rd in Harrison. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. Cost is $3.00.
Recognition of of the events that have been held at Goblin Stadium will begin at 5:30 p.m.. Trams are available. All football players that attend will be recognized. Other classes are invited to stop in and visit with these “Oldies but Goodies”. Please let us know if you have information to share.
T-shirts are available with pictures of all mascots for the last 90 years for $15.00 each.
We are sorry for the short notice, but hope everyone will be able to attend. Please send us updates and you and your families.
Send information and RSVP to Patsy Ruble Brown, 3007 Belmont Ave, Harrison, Ark. or call (870) 741-3227 or contact Mary Jean Sharp Creager, 104 Glenview, Harrison, Ark. (870) 741-3645.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.