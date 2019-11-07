Harrison High School Theatre Dept. proudly presents 12 Angry Jurors, sponsored by Sprott, Golden & Bardwell. This play will be held in the black box theatre in the Theatre Room at HHS. Tickets are limited as it will be theatre-in-the-round, and are available at TheLyric.org. Note: this play will take place at Harrison High School; many thanks to the Ozark Arts Council for the use of their ticketing software!
12 Angry Jurors is based on the Emmy-Award winning movie 12 Angry Men, and students ranging from freshman to senior will present this intense play Nov. 14-17 (Ashlee Piske, Lena Rocole, Natalie Sims, Zach Jimerson, Addie Jones, Mysteri Cotton, Faith Nix, Candace Lambert, Kinder Hinrichs, Jenna Wilson, Serena Bolonsky, Tyler Madison, Liam Dupre, Caleb Lord, Dakota Furr, Chasity Price).
A 19-year-old man has just stood trial for the fatal stabbing of his father. “He doesn’t stand a chance,” mutters the guard as the 12 jurors are taken into the bleak jury room. It looks like an open-and-shut case...until one of the jurors begins opening the others’ eyes to the facts. “This is a remarkable thing about democracy,” says the foreign-born juror, “that we are noticed by mail to come down to this place and decide the guilt or innocence of a man; of a man we have not known before. We have nothing to gain or lose by our verdict. We should not make it a personal thing.” But personal it does become, with each juror revealing his or her own character as the various testimonies are re-examines, the murder is re-enacted, and a new murder threat is born before their eyes. Tempers get short. Arguments get heated. And the jurors become 12 angry men and women. The jurors’ final verdict and how they reach it will electrify you and keep you on the edge of your seat.
12 Angry Jurors presented by the HHS Theatre Dept. and sponsored by Sprott, Golden & Bardwell runs Nov. 14 and 16 at 6:00pm, November 15 at 5 p.m. and Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. It will be performed at HHS in the black box theatre in the Theatre Room. Tickets are available at TheLyric.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.