Olivia MaeBelle Huff and Joshua Matthew Cox, of Harrison recently announced their engagement and approaching marriage.
Olivia’s parents are Shane and Lisa Huff of Harrison. Her grandparents are Coy and Rita Huff of Osage, Gary Burnett of Risco, Missouri and Gary and Joyce Keymer of Harrison.
She is a 2017 graduate of Harrison High School.
Joshua's parents are Mark Cox, of Flippin and the late Roseanne Cox of Harrison. His grandparents are Nancy Chester and the late Calvin Chester, of Compton.
He is a 2014 graduate of Harrison High School.
The wedding date is Sunday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. It will be held at Olive View Events in Omaha. A ceremony and reception will be held with family and friends invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.