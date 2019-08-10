Audition time is here! Time to show off your acting skills and have some fun! Auditions for Dracula: August 18 and 19 at 6:30p.m. Auditions for The Outsiders: August 26 and 27 at 6 p.m. Auditions for Nunsense II: December 9 and 10 at 6 p.m. Auditions will consist of cold reads chosen by the directors. More information available at TheLyric.org!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Child shot in head while walking near St. Joe
- Woman hit on parking lot, sues Walmart
- Jennifer 'Jenn' Arnold
- Jack Tennyson
- Monday afternoon foot pursuit ends in arrest
- Mayor says police car part of Attorney General probe
- Wilma 'Willie' Slaght
- One employee’s vision becomes a reality
- Carolyn Sue Patton
- William 'Sonny' Price
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.