The Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale was a success, and we appreciate everyone that came out and supported us. A huge thank you to all of our volunteers for making the event possible.
The Childrens Department enjoyed being a part of the North Central Arkansas Adoption Coalitions 14th Annual Adoption Picnic last weekend. They were there to provide free books and cotton candy to the children and adults that participated. It was a lot of fun!
Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. children can “Read Off Your Fines.” For every ten minutes spent reading, ten cents in late fees will be deducted from your account. Persons up to 18 years of age are eligible.
Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 5:15 p.m. will be a “Labyrinth” movie showing. Movie is rated PG. Popcorn and drinks will be provided.
Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 10:00 a.m. is Story Time with Miss Irene. Program is suitable for ages 3 to 5 years.
Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 12:00 p.m. is our monthly Noon Book Club meeting. We will discuss “Reading with Patrick” by Michelle Kuo.
Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. is Toddle Time with Miss Irene. Program is suitable for ages 0 to 3 years.
Thursday, Oct. 17 at 4: p.m. come make Pine Cone Critters with us! Supplies are provided.
Thursday, Oct. 17 at 5:15 p.m. will be a “Hocus Pocus” interactive movie showing. Movie is rated PG. Popcorn and drinks will be provided.
Saturday, Oct. 19 from 1p.m. to 3 p.m. we will have An Introduction to Observing the Night Sky. This program is brought to you by the Arkansas Natural Sky Association. Come learn about the Dark Sky Party in Jasper later that night, as well as how to get started with night sky observing.
Friendly reminder, our programs are always free to the public, regardless of membership. We appreciate all our community members, and look forward to seeing you at one of our next programs!
