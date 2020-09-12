We are all doing our best to adjust to the changes made necessary by COVID-19. While it can be difficult, remember to give yourself and others grace. It’s ok to lose yourself in a good book.
The team at the Boone County Library is always here to serve our community – whether you need a break from the house, access to a computer, a new book to read, a movie to watch with the family, or are researching your genealogy – we are here for you.
Since we are not able to hold our usual programs, we are looking for new ways to engage patrons. Our children’s department will be hosting Story times at different locations throughout our community. Our adult book clubs have moved outside to the Boone County Courthouse gazebo. Various take-home craft projects, puzzles, and prize drawings are being held as well.
We invite you to participate in these new offerings at the library. And best of all, the resources at your library are free with a library card! Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.
September is Library Card Sign-up Month. Signing up for a library card is easy - just ask us how! New library card applicants during September will be entered into a drawing for a prize. All library patrons are invited to pick up a bingo card at the library to celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month. Complete a bingo row on your card and turn it in to the front desk to enter your name in a drawing.
Library Schedule
During September, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Tuesday hours will be extended from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. At-risk patrons are invited to visit the library on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The library will be closed both Saturday and Sunday during this month.
For those who prefer, we offer contactless drive-through pick up service. Reserve up to four items in advance using our online system (boonecountylibrary.org) or by calling the library. Only items that have been reserved with a scheduled pick up time will be available in the drive through.
COVID-19 Screening and Restrictions
By order of the Boone County Judge, patrons entering the library must submit to screening. A staff member will greet you at the library door and ask you a few questions about how you are feeling. Then your temperature will be taken using a contactless thermometer. Per the order, face masks are required to be worn in the building. Children under 10 years of age are not required to wear masks. Patrons will need to provide their own masks. Maintaining a social distance of at least six feet from others will be required as well. All meeting rooms will be
closed and no programs will take place in September. A limited number of computers are available and use is reduced to 30 minutes.
Children’s Department
Story time will be held at the train caboose located at the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Join Miss Irene at 10 a.m. at caboose for the fun or watch online on Facebook Live. Masks and social distancing are recommended. This week’s “Time for Adventure” will be on Thursday, Sept. 17. Each Thursday, our library team will be traveling to a new mystery location in the community to bring you a fun story and activity.
The stories will be posted to the Children’s Department Facebook page at 10 a.m. every Thursday.
On Monday, Sept. 14, join us in the library parking lot for a fun craft project. Make your own Willy Wonka inspired play-dough to take home. Masks and social distancing are recommended. Drop by any time between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to participate in this free event.
Adult Programs
Take-and-Make craft kits to create your own beaded bookmarks will be available to pick up at the library during September. The kits will be available on a first-come basis while supplies last. Ask at the front desk or drive-through for your take-and-make craft project. Our book clubs will be meeting at the Boone County Courthouse gazebo during September. Join us on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 12 p.m. for a socially-distanced discussion of The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.