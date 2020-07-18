Did you know that in addition to thousands of books, the Boone County Library offers fishing poles, laptops and more for checkout? We will soon have telescopes available to checkout as well thanks to the Arkansas Natural Sky Association! Stay tuned for more details on our telescope program. We invite you to visit the library and learn the many ways we can help you explore your world.
During July, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Tuesday hours will be extended from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. We will continue to offer an hour for at-risk patrons on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9-10 a.m. The library will be closed both Saturday and Sunday during this month.
For those who prefer, we are continuing to offer contactless drive-through pick up service. Reserve up to four items in advance using our online system (boonecountylibrary.org) or by calling the library at 870-741-5913. Only items that have been reserved with a scheduled pick up time will be available in the drive through.
COVID-19 Screening and Restrictions
By order of the Boone County Judge patrons entering the library must submit to screening. A staff member will greet you at the library door and ask you a few questions about how you are feeling. Then your temperature will be taken using a contactless thermometer. Per the order, face masks are required to be worn in the building. Patrons will need to provide their own masks. Maintaining a social distance of at least six from others will be required as well. All meeting rooms will be closed and no programs will take place in July. A limited number of computers are available and use is reduced to 30 minutes.
Summer Reading Program
Our Summer Reading Program wraps up on July 25, so be sure to log your reading and missions! This year's theme, “Imagine Your Story,” invites you to explore the many stories at the library to help you find your own story or adventure. Log your reading June 22 through July 25 to earn badges and prizes on our website - www.boonecountylibrary.org. It's never too late to start a love of reading – the Summer Reading Program is for children, teens and adults!
Children’s Department
You can join Miss Irene for Storytime on Facebook live on Thursday, July 23, at 10 a.m. Pick up your craft packets in advance in our drive e-through on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or in the Children’s Department so your little ones can participate from home. Check the website or the Children’s Department Facebook page for information on new programs as they are added.
Friends of the Library Book Sale
The Friends of the Library are working on a big book sale for August 21 and 22! Thanks to the generosity of Jeff Crockett, the book sale will be held at the Durand Center. Stay tuned for more details. Volunteers are needed to help with set up and tear down as the books are transported to the new location. If you are available to assist, please contact Penny DeJournett at manhattandejournett@yahoo.com.
We look forward to seeing you at the Boone County Library – in person, in the drive-through window or on our online programs!
