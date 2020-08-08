Each year on Aug. 9, we celebrate National Book Lovers Day! This date marks a time to celebrate all the wonderful things reading books brings to our lives, reminisce with a favorite book, and explore new stories. Studies show that reading improves your emotional and cognitive intelligence, broadens your vocabulary, and reduces your risk of dementia. In addition to gaining knowledge and discovering information, the other reason most people enjoy reading is for the pleasure of escaping reality. 2020 is the perfect year for that!
During August, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Tuesday hours will be extended from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. At-risk patrons are invited to visit the library on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9-10 a.m. The library will be closed both Saturday and Sunday during this month.
For those who prefer, we offer contactless drive-through pick up service. Reserve up to four items in advance using our online system (boonecountylibrary.org) or by calling the library at 870-741-5913. Only items that have been reserved with a scheduled pick up time will be available in the drive through.
COVID-19 Screening and Restrictions
By order of the Boone County Judge, patrons entering the library must submit to screening. A
staff member will greet you at the library door and ask you a few questions about how you are
feeling. Then your temperature will be taken using a contactless thermometer. Per the order,
face masks are required to be worn in the building. Patrons will need to provide their own
masks. Maintaining a social distance of at least six from others will be required as well. All
meeting rooms will be closed and no programs will take place in August. A limited number of
computers are available and use is reduced to 30 minutes.
Children’s Department
Storytime resumes will feature the letter “O” on Wednesday, Aug. 12. Join Miss Irene on Facebook live at 10 a.m. for the fun. Toddle Time will be held on Facebook Live on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. Check the website or the Children’s Department Facebook page for information on new programs as they are added.
Friends of the Library Book Sale
The Friends of the Library are planning a big book sale for Aug. 21 and 22 at the Durand Center at Crockett Tower. The sale will include overstock and priced books. Bring your bags and plan to stock up! Thank you to Jeff Crockett for the use of Crockett Tower for the sale.
Volunteers are needed to help with set up and tear down as the books are transported to the
new location. If you are available to assist, please contact Penny DeJournett at
We encourage you to pick up a book at the library this week to celebrate National Book Lovers
Day. We have thousands of stories in our collection just waiting for you to discover, and best of
all, checking out library books is free to our patrons!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.