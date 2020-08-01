The Ozark Arts Council and The Theatre Co. of the Ozarks present Farce of Habit LIVE at the historic Lyric Theater! Aug. 14, 15, 21, 22 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 16, 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at TheLyric.org.
Guess who’s coming back to Arkansas? The owners of the Reel ‘Em Inn! Comic fireworks explode in Farce of Habit (the sequel to 2016’s Farce of Nature), an absurdly funny Southern-fried romp that takes us back to the Reel ’Em Inn, the finest little fishing lodge in the Ozarks.
The proprietor, D. Gene Wilburn (Preston Garrison), is looking forward to a peaceful weekend on the lake. But there are only two chances of that happening: slim and none. Why, for example, has his wife, Wanelle (Michelle Dees), picked these three days to white-knuckle her way through caffeine withdrawal? Why is his son Ty’s (Shade Roberts) marriage to Jenna (Shelby Waters) falling apart so fast? Could it have something to do with the French can-can costume Ty is wearing? How on earth would D. Gene’s feisty sister, Maxie (Kay Arthur), allow herself to get caught up in such a bizarre undercover police assignment? And that’s just his family. If this isn’t
enough to thwart D. Gene’s weekend plans, he’s got a gaggle of nuns who’ve converged on the Inn, hell-bent on experiencing a nature retreat—which might be tolerable if D. Gene didn’t have a chronic fear of anything in a habit. Add to this the presence of Jock McNair (Carl Palmer), a nationally known relationship guru whose colossal ego threatens everyone’s sanity; a shy retiree, Huddle Fisk (Joseph Cotton), anxious to cut loose and embrace his “inner caveman,” and a couple of wild women, Barb Stratton (Emily Still) and Sister Myrtle Agnes (Emily Perkins), who may or may not be who they claim to be. Throw in the storm of the century that’s fast bearing down on Mayhew, Arkansas, and D. Gene has no prayer of baiting a hook any time soon. Oh, and did we mention there’s an axe murderer on the loose? If you enjoy gloriously preposterous hilarity, then laughing your way through the take-no-prisoners lunacy of a Jones Hope Wooten comedy is one habit you’ll never want to break! Tickets on sale at TheLyric.org! And don’t forget to check out our new season passes! When you become a member, you become eligible for these exclusive passes, which will save you money on our upcoming season, including Farce of Habit! Visit the ticket page at TheLyric.org or call 870-391-3504 for more info! A reminder that we are still under the same restrictions as much of the rest of the country, for the safety of our patrons and volunteers.
* Patrons will be **required** to wear a mask if over 10 years of age when entering/exiting, and
moving around the building, but may take it off when seated.
* Every patron’s temperature will be checked upon entrance and will be asked several questions pertaining to travel and health. Patrons will not be able to enter if: They have fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell; They have had known exposure to someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days; 6 feet must be maintained, so only groups with family members should sit together. If you plan on going with anyone who does not live in the same household with you, please call 870-391-3504 for our help on getting you seats as close together as possible, while still allowing for the 6 foot distance.
