The Marion County Heritage Society will be hosting the 1st Annual Ancestor Fair on April 25 at the Estes-Williams Legion Hut in Yellville. Family historians, genealogical/historical societies, patriotic descendant organizations and anyone interested in sharing information and learning more about their ancestors is invited to attend this free event. Tables and chairs will be provided for those wanting to share information, display photos and documents.
Learn about or share your family story, local history and more. Guest speakers will provide fascinating and helpful information to all those interested in genealogy or the people and stories of yesteryear.
Admission is free to the Fair for both attendees and exhibitors. The scope of the Marion County Heritage Ancestor Fair extends throughout North Arkansas, Southern Missouri, and surrounding areas. All those who have information, or are researching this area are encouraged to attend and exchange information.
More information is available from the Marion County Heritage Society Facebook page. Application can be downloaded from our website www.marioncoarkheritage.com or you may contact Shelley Ledbetter at shelleyledbetter@yahoo.com or (417) 712-4061.
