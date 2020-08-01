Aug. 3 is the last day to log your points for our Virtual Summer Reading Program. Winners for the grand prize drawings will be announced later the same week. Goodie box prizes will be available to pick up through Aug. 7.
This month we will continue to provide virtual programming for all ages. Join us virtually for crafts, stories, and games! Check our website marcolibrary.org for information on how to participate through Zoom and boardgamearena.com.
Our activities for August are:
Virtual Game Night—Every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Teens in Space—Every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Virtual Crafts—Every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Please see craft schedule below:
Aug. 4—Loom knitting
Aug. 11—Clay creations
Aug. 18—Art journaling
Aug. 25—Rock painting
Virtual Games—Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Virtual stories for all ages-Thursday Aug. 6 and 20 at 3:30 p.m.
Virtual book chat—Aug. 25 at 12 p.m. This month’s book is “Their Eyes Were Watching God” By Zora Neale Hurston.
