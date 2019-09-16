The Boone County Master Gardners will host a class on landscaping on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m. in the Boone County Library. The focus of the class will be landscaping of yards and flower beds. Useful hints and suggestions will be provided for landscaping sunny and shaded areas, Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter planting and getting rid of those pesky weeds.

