Melody Hart, star of Branson Country USA will be performing a concert Saturday, August 24 at 7 p.m. at the Harrison Performing Arts Center. Melody will be joined by family and friends. Her husband, Wayne Massengale, is a Harrison native who accompanies her on stage.
Tickets can be purchased at Guitar Smiths in Harrison and Sunshine T-shirt and souvenirs in Branson. General admission price is $15.00.
