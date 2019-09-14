he families of Charley & Sarah Ramsey and B.B. and Marcenia Ramsey gathered in the Family Center of Harrison First Assembly in Harrison on Sept. 7. Charley and B.B. Ramsey were half brothers and Sarah and Marcenia Ramsey were sisters so several double cousins were in attendance. Both families grew up together in Newton and later Boone County.
Approximately 65 people were in attendance representing several generations. Second generation from Charley & Sarah in attendance were Roger Ramsey, son of Hasson & Vivian Ramsey; Jean Crow, Shirley Green, Charles Ramsey and Donna Ramsey, children of Otis (Pete) and Frankie Ramsey; Everett and Frank Burr, sons of Susie Ramsey Burr and husband Allison.
Second generation from B.B. and Sarah Ramsey in attendance were Carl, Ernest and Arlis Ramsey, Ernestine Taylor and Juanita Lawrence, children of Recel and Verma Ramsey; Irene Ramsey Moore and Glenn Ramsey, children of Dalton and Velma Ramsey; Herman Henderson, Geraldine Snow, Betty Trammell, children of Reed and Elsie Ramsey Henderson. Old pictures were shared and lots of stories exchanged throughout the day. Mr. & Mrs. Ron Marcum were special guest at Batavia Assembly of God on Sunday, Sept. 8. The Marcum's ministered in song during the morning service. The church was celebrating Grandparent's Day. If you missed the service, you can view it online at www.BataviaAG.com.On Sunday, September 8, Sister Fayetta Hicks passed away in Fayetteville. Her funeral was Wednesday at Coffman Funeral Home. She had attended Batavia Assembly of God since childhood and served as the church pianist for 60 years. She will be missed.The Women's Ministry at Batavia Assembly of God hosted a Fiesta Night at the church on Monday, Sept. 9. First Lady Rachel Collie was the guest speaker. There were several in attendance and they had a great time.On Tuesday, Sept.10, Batavia Assembly of God hosted the Section Two West Fellowship Meeting. There was a meal and Presbyter Mark Bryant was the guest preacher.
Pastor Phillip Collie of Batavia Assembly of God would like to thank everyone who worked so hard this past week serving our ladies, our section and our own dear Hicks family. May God richly bless you all.
