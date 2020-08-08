We have at least one bee keeper in our neighborhood. Howard Moore has reaped a harvest from his bees and has honey for sale. I notice his advertisement states $14.00. I assume that is per quart.
I had the misfortune of my hive dying out last fall and I did not replenish them this year. Possibly next year I will start over. The Boone County Bee Club has had to post pone any “in person” meetings due to the current situation. The leaders of the club have keep members informed with any new and helpful information they have discovered. Pastor Jeanine Newsom and he husband Jay were her last weekend. Jeanine was the Sunday morning speaker. Pastors Ricky and Morna Stone had gone to a reunion of some sort that he was scheduled to speak for. They had a good visit with their friends that Pastor Ricky had gone to church with in times past.
