Greetings from Capps. I drove up to Monett, Mo. last Wednesday to pick up a load of straw bales. There were already plenty of bikers in the Eureka Springs area for the BBQ, blues and bikers weekend. The storm early Friday morning was quite spectacular. Lots of lightning and driving rain. Capps Batavia did have one fire call for a tree that fell on a power pole off Hwy 62 but Entergy handled it promptly. Oct.Sunday night was the 5th Sunday singing service and potluck at Capps Full Gospel. Attendance seemed a but light but then again, football season is upon us. Jennifer and I went to the Boone County History museum Monday night for the monthly talk. Judge Roger Logan spoke about the founding of Boone County during Reconstruction after the Civil War. The Homesteaders Swap meet will be held Saturday (today) at the Capps Mini Storage on Old Capps off Hwy 392 from 8-noon. There will be another one with music, demonstrations and other fun activities on Oct. 19, same time and location. Happy Fall and blessings, Doug
