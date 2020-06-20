Greetings from Capps. Warm, dry weather continues, suddenly the rain doesn't look so bad but hopefully we'll not have a prolonged dry spell like the one 2 years ago. The Homesteaders Swap Meet is today (Saturday) at the Capps Mini Storage on old Capps Road from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Our son, Daniel, was visiting us from Colorado last weekend. We enjoyed Branson attractions, Mystic Caverns, the Buffalo River and hanging out together. For all you with teens who like social distancing from you as their parents, hang in there. I guess absence makes the heart grow fonder because our boy can't wait to see us and we appreciate having adult to adult relationships. He just turned 21 but is level headed. Capps Batavia Fire Department had training on Monday night with our recently acquired PPE. No recent fire calls but fuels are drying out with the hot weather so please use caution. Hard to believe Sunday is Father's Day already. My dad went to be with the Lord almost 10 years ago at 74 years young, you just never know but be prepared to meet God, he loved Jesus with all his heart and I sure miss him. Until next time, stay cool, hydrated and safe and God bless, Doug
