Hello Diamond City!!!
I don’t have much this week as no one has given me any information!
So, I just want to remind everyone that Diamond Hills Country Club will be having Music on the Patio (weather permitting) Saturday night.
If you have anything that you would like to have posted please email me at vlmcentire1967@gmail.com or call (479) 259-3168.
Our Veteran for the week is: Charles Grimes. Please when you see him tell him thank you for his service.
Have a wonderful wee and stay safe!!
