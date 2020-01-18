Prayers and sympathy go out to Ademar and Jimmie Lou Nuessner whose Grandson Evan and his wife Sarah lost their lives in a weather related car accident Jan. 11 driving from Fayetteville to Sarah’s parents in McKinney, Texas. The couple had just married ten weeks ago in a wonderful celebration. Please pray for God’s comfort to their families; Evan’s parents Mark and Rachelle Nuessner and Sarah parents Kenneth and Marce Farr. This very tight knit family is just devastated. There will be memorial services in Fayetteville and in McKinney, Texas at a date to be determined.
Happy Birthday to Roger Rogers on Jan. 19 Nancy Brown, Jan. 21, Sherry Ritchey Jan. 25
Enjoyed celebrating my friend Patty Stewart’s birthday, Jan. 11 on Friday Jan. 10 with friends and fun at my home, and then again on Sunday at her home.
I had a nice visit with Sid Burd, of Texas City Texas, previously of Diamond City and Lead Hill. Grandson Sid Jr. brought him to visit here with family and friends.
The Lead Hill Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual Meeting takes place 3 p.m. next Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Fire Station. If you live in the Lead Hill Fire Distract, you are invited to come out. There will be a potluck dinner followed by the meeting and pie auction, door prizes and lots of fun and fellowship. Questions? Call Fire Chief, Herb O’Brian at (870) 715-5696
Spay and Neuter Clinic Sign up starts 9 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Cause for Paws Thrift Store in Harrison until all slots are filled. They usually fill up quickly, so make sure to claim your spot. A $25 nonrefundable deposit toward the procedure is due at registration with the remaining balance due at drop off. The surgeries will be scheduled and performed Jan. 28-30 at the Boone County Fairgrounds. Cats are $45 which includes rabies vaccination. Dogs cost $70 (up to 69 pounds), $80 (up to 99 pounds), $90 (over 100 pounds). All animals must be in individual kennels of appropriate size (it is not necessary to bring your animal to sign-up day). The clinic is open to everyone. Let's get those dogs and cats fixed to control the unwanted pet population!
American Legion Bingo is taking a holiday break. Bingo will return on Jan. 23.
