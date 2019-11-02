Tomorrow we return to Standard Time. Don’t forget to set your clock Back one hour
Tomorrow evening at 6 p.m. enjoy a Drive-in-Movie at the Lead Hill City Park.
Today, Broken Vessels Ministry/Resale Shop, 104 Hwy 14, is hosting a Coat and Kids Clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Happy Birthday 21st Birthday to Skyler Burelson Oct. 28, Happy Birthday Doris Hicks Nov. 2nd, Olivia Clary Nov. 6, Mark Grozis Nov. 7. Brenda Nutter and Neely Nuessner Nov. 9.
Visiting with my neighbor Jolene Dunn was her son John Keeling of Folsom, Calif. whom she had not seen for many years and his foster sister, Theresa Keeling of Kansas City, Mo. An Open House was held Sunday, Oct. 27, at her home. Attending was Bonnie & Howard Farmer, Derek & Becky Farmer with their children, Isaac, Satori Cooper and Abe Unwer; Nikki Farmer & Geoffrey with their newborn baby boy Wrigley of Rogers Ark.; Christopher & Kimberly Williams and son Ronan of Rogers Ark, Michael & Sharon Dunn of Sauk Village, Ill; Michele Biggs and daughter Caliann of Lowell Ind.
Stitch in Time Quilt Guild presented a “All Cancer Quilt” to the Claude Parrish Cancer Center in Harrison. The ladies each made a block for different cancers. Participating in sewing blocks were Sandy Aliotta, Ruth Hindbaugh, Annie Fournier, Margaret Smith, Mary Gilroy, Nancy Brown, Rita Hunter, Kathy Goode, Sue Trimble, Mildred Hampton, Shirley Lasley, Janis Gibson, Valene Dalton, Sharon Vaughn, AdaBell Mason, Michelle Powell, Virginia Cantrell, Kay Jackson and others helped to assemble the quilt
The Lead Hill PTO invites all members of our community to the Annual Harvest Supper, next Saturday, November 9th , 4 to 7 p.m. in the L.H. School Cafeteria. Pre sale tickets are adults $5, children $3. At the door $6 and $4. For information Ph. (405) 255-2906
So excited to announce the Miss Lead Hill Christmas Pageant! This is an open pageant with a division for all ages! It’s also a fundraiser for the Lead Hill FBLA chapter! Please share/tag and spread the word! If you have any questions feel free to message on FB or email at pclary@leadhillschools.net — with Tessa Thompson, Ryan Oswalt, Marjorie Oak-Weller, Susan Garland, Amber Joyce and Aundrea Thompson Rogers.
Lead Hill City Council Meetings take place the second Thursday of each month.
Tomorrow evening at enjoy a Drive-in-Movie, "Flywheel" at the Lead Hill City Park. Cartoons will start at 5:30 p.m. and the movie at 6 p.m. There will be refreshments. If there's in-climate weather the event will take place at the Lead Hill Baptist Church.
