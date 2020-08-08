The Farmer’s Market takes place this morning from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. The market is located across from the Post Office in the First Baptist Church.
Today from 9am to 12 p.m. the Broken Vessels Resale Shop, 104 Hwy 14, is holding a FREE Back to School event. The shop will be set up with kids clothes, new socks and underwear. If you would like to donate gently used kids clothes please call 870-577-0373.
Happy Birthday to Mildred Hampton today, Aug. 8; happy 98th birthday to Dorothy Leelman, Aug 11; Jim McKinny, Aug. 11; Cathy Jarvi, Aug 12.; Cadence Kuhs, Aug. 12; her Grandmother, Kaye Farrar, Aug. 13 and Annie Fournier and Sharon Vaughn both Aug. 14.
A rumor that the The Lord of the Lake Lutheran Church in Diamond City is closing is not accurate. They are preparing for that eventuality if they do have to close sometime down the road. They are planning for assets distribution the way the church feels fit. If they don’t plan, the assets will go to our Synod. While that’s not bad, they prefer to include the missions in their legacy including the Good Neighbor Food Cupboard, our school and Community Center as well as other churches. They want to decide. Again they are not closing and hope that the rumors will stop.
Two options for students in the 2020-21 school year. Briefly: Option 1: Instruction at school face-to-face with teachers in a blended learning method using technology allowing us flexibility if we must close down again or if parents need to keep their children home, students will still get instruction from our teachers. Option 2: A fully online program that is free to Lead Hill students. If you are not a Lead Hill student but are interested in this program just call 870-754-9868 to find out how to get started. With both options Chromebooks will be provided by LHSD along with other necessary supplies. More information about safety requirements and about these two options will be sent out soon, then you will be contacted about your preference. In the meantime, check out the new website! There is a COVID-19 tab with other important information. Tigers Strong.
Lead Hill School now has a place to submit questions and get answers about our upcoming school year! https://www.leadhillschools.net/covid-19-faq.
Check out Lead Hill School’s new, updated website! We have a new tab titled "COVID-19 Info" which will have regular updates about our upcoming school year. School begins Aug. 24! www.leadhillschools.net.
Good news, the Rabies Clinic will take place at Diamond City Community Center Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. sponsored by Ozark Homeward Bound. Lynda Daniel, president, 870-741-1055.
