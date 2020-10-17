Happy birthday to Bob Hindbaugh and Dick Siefert Oct. 16; Don Smith, Oct. 24; Teresa Clary, Oct. 25; Marilyn Stevens and Charlotte Methvin, Oct. 26 and Randy Rogers and Skyler Burleson Oct. 28
Market Day on the Hill is ongoing today, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is hosted by the L.H. Chamber of Commerce. Located at the Lead Hill City Park, near the Rodeo Arena. The Lead Hill Fire Departments Auxiliary is taking orders for pecans again this year. Cost is $9.50 per pound, halves or pieces. Taking orders till Nov. 3. Call Sammie at 870-715-5696.
Affordable Vet in Harrison is holding a cat spay and neuter clinic at discounted price Tuesday, Oct. 27. Females are $50 and males are $35. A one year rabies shot is included. A $20 NON-refundable deposit with credit or debit is due when you make an appointment and goes toward your bill. Payment in full is due at the time of drop off. Cats must be secured in a carrier or trap. Call 870 741-9447 for an appointment.
Visit our Diamond City/Lead Hill Rescue Squad Thrift Shop now open Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to around 1 p.m.
