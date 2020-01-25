Lead Hill Friends Cafe should be open as you read this column, There’ll be daily specials and Violet’s famous homemade pies along with other made from scratch dishes you would expect to find in your hometown cafe. Go by, say Hi and welcome these two gals, Violet and Leanna. I know I’m looking forward to it!
At 3 p.m. this afternoon, the Lead Hill Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual Meeting takes place If you live in the Lead Hill Fire Distract, you are invited to come out. There will be a potluck dinner followed by the meeting and pie auction with door prizes and lots of fun and fellowship. Questions? Call Fire Chief, Herb O’Brian at (870) 715-5696
Happy Birthday to Nancy Albright Feb. 1.
Welcome to our new VFW Auxiliary member Shirley Lasley Schafer. Shirley is a very active member of Diamond City’s Stitch in Time Quilt Guild, Volunteers at the L.H. Rescue Squad Thrift Shop and has helped make several Valor Quilts which were presented to our veterans.
Pastor Elizabeth Albertson, Assistant to Bishop Michael Girlinghouse, will be the guest preacher at Lord of the Lake Lutheran Church Feb. 9. A potluck and workshop on ministry will follow the 10:30 a.m. service.
The First Baptist Church of Diamond City is looking for a treasurer. If you are interested contact Pastor Don Rose. (870) 422-7621.
Lead Hill Girl Scout Troop 5423 is taking orders for Girl Scout cookies throughout today, Saturday, and then they will have cookie booths in a variety of local locations in March for cash and carry. Any questions feel free to contact Kathy Frantz at frantz39@gmail.com
There will be a Blood Drive at the L.H School Feb. 7 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment call (800) 733-2767
American Legion Bingo is now up and running Bingo will return every Thursday
Need a paper? Diamond City now has a Newspaper Stand right outside the DC City Hall.
There will be a Memorial Service for Harley Draves, who died on Dec. 13, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Diamond City 11a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1.
