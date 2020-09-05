Peter J. McGuire, a carpenter and labor union leader, was the person who came up with the idea for Labor Day in 1882. Relax, enjoy the weekend.
Farmers Market starts at 10 a.m. this morning at the parking lot across from the Post Office.
Tonight, the Diamond City Lakeside Resort is celebrating Labor Day. Music by The Welcome Ridge Band at 7:30 p.m. Suggested donation for the band is $5. Bring your own chairs and food.
Happy Belated Birthday wishes to Wanda Riechers, Aug. 31. Send a card at Keystone Pl. Apt. No. 1001, 1275 West Forevergreen Rd., North Liberty, Iowa 52317. Ph. 870-200-5115
Happy Birthday to Danny Hall, Sept 1; happy 105 years to Lona Moore, Sept. 5; Anna Parsley, Sept 5; Kenny Sproul, Sept. 8; Bennie McVey, Sept. 9 and Shannon King, Sept 11.
Happy Wedding Anniversary to Don and Margaret Smith, Sept. 7.
Lead Hill High School welcomes Brittany Luttrell who will be teaching 9-12 science classes and Agri classes. She grew up in Northeast Arkansas on a cow-calf operation. She graduated from Pocahontas High School where she was very active in the FFA. Brittany attended Black Hawk East obtaining an Associates of Science. Transferred into the University of Arkansas finishing her Bachelor’s in Agricultural Education.
Lead Hill High School welcomes Shannon Popejoy, math teacher 9th through 12th grades. She taught High School Algebra and Computer Science last year at Jasper. Shannon can't wait to meet her students and their parents.
Welcome Ashley Grinder to Lead Hill Elementary family. She graduated from Western Governors University. From Gosnell moved to Harrison in 2004, attended North Arkansas College. Her family enjoys fishing, swimming, playing sports. Ashley’s children are excited to start their journey at the Lead Hill School this year. They are proud to be a part of the Lead Hill Tiger Family.
Lead Hill Elementary welcomes Kira Burns as the new K-6 Special Education teacher. She has nineteen years experience. Thirteen years in general education, Second -Third Grade and the last six years in Special Education.
Welcome Mrs. Lynn Sindland as the new K-12 Music Teacher. She thoroughly enjoyed directing the Lead Hill High School choir 2018-2019. Her family has lived in Lead Hill eight years. Lynn is so excited to further the music program here in Lead Hill. Since the early 1990s, she’s been teaching private music lessons; brass, woodwinds, and beginning piano/percussion. Music should be fun, Lynn hopes the music class will be a time your child looks forward to each week.
You can go to Lead Hill School District on Facebook for the complete write up on our new teachers.
