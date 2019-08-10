It’s movie time this afternoon at Diamond City Community Center from 2 to 4p.m. “How to Train Your Dragon” will be playing. There will be popcorn and drinks at intermission. Please have children picked up after the show. Everyone is welcome.
Lead Hill School District will be providing school supplies to K-12 students. This does not include backpacks or specialty items.
The 34th McKinney Family Reunion took place July 27 at the DC Community Center. Edna (McKinney) Gardener along with around 55 others ranging from 5 months to 103 year old Lona Moore enjoyed a nice afternoon. Good food, games and goodies for the little ones.
Lead Hill Baptist Church said farewell and good luck to Youth Pastor Michael Wilson and wife Cortney. Michael was ordained at L.H.B.C. and spent five years as Youth Pastor. The couple will be returning to the Springfield, Missouri area where Michael works. All enjoyed refreshments and good fellowship. Michael with be missed by all.
Ademar and Jimmie Lou Nuessner attended the Wedding Shower of their grandson Evan Nuessner, of Fayetteville, and Sara Farr, of Dallas Texas, in Bentonville July 27. The Wedding is planned for October 26 in Fayetteville. The couple met at the University of Arkansas Fayetteville.
Harvey Hall enjoyed his birthday with his two brothers, Danny, and Darrell, and several cousins July 31. They enjoyed reminiscing of childhood days, over pizza at Danny's house. Happy Belated Birthday wishes go out to Jody Farmer July 27, Betty Hubener July 29, Janice Gibson August 1st, Happy Birthday to John Baker Aug. 2 , BJ King August 7, Happy Birthday to Mildred Hampton, Cathy Jarvi and Joan Hall, all celebrating August 8, Jim McKinney August 11, Annie Fornier August 14, Sharon Vaughn August 14.
Happy Birthday to Pastor Don Riechers August 4. Prayers and wishes for a speedy recovery. Word has it that he is coming along well with rehab at Hillcrest in Harrison. Shout out to daughter Sarah who is staying with mom.
A message from Lead Hill Fire Chief, Herbert O’Brian. Lead Hill Fire Department petition drive is ongoing to add fire dues automatically to property tax statements. All that have property in the Lead Hill Fire District please help support your Fire Department. You must be a registered voter and live in the Lead Hill Fire District, Boone County. Call Herbert at 870-715- 5696 for questions or to make arrangements to have him meet and sign the petition.
AARP Mature Driving Class, held next Saturday, August 17, 8 a.m. to noon at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Conference Room “C”. Registration is required. AARP members with their card pay $9; non- members, $14. Call (870) 414-4621 to register.
