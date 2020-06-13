My daughter Ronda Austin came over today and mowed my front yard and totally re-arranged my back bedroom, which was a catch all for anything and everything. It definitely needed it. She made it so we could walk in there without getting harmed and now we can actually see what all is in there. She also vacuumed the floors after re-doing the back bedroom.
Phil and Lynda went to several yard sales Saturday morning. That evening, they went to Pickin’ Porch in Branson to see their daughter Mandie Treat, who works there. They really enjoyed the food and the band that was playing as they ate their meal.
Today Nancy Sharp and her granddaughter Ribbon came over to bring her news and to visit. While over here, my grandson Matt Crow and his family came over for a visit.
My daughter Ronda Austin's grandson, Jaymeson Austin had a birthday party on June 6 at Tyler and Briley Austin's home. Jaymeson's favorite gift was a toy push lawnmower.
I found out my son Chuck Crow will be visiting us one day this week, but we are not sure what day yet. Hopefully he can fix my washing machine that only washes and rinses in hot water.
Chris Crow came over last Tuesday and Thursday to visit and to cook brunch for us. He will be coming over tomorrow to cook as well. He's a great cook!
Tina and Breyden McCain spent last week with Nancy Sharp. Bryan McCain came up for the weekend.
On Sunday, Shellie Johnson and Davy & Serena Wilson hosted a graduation party for their children. Ben Johnson graduated from Harrison and Hailey Wilson graduated from Bergman. Shellie's son Luke graduated from NAC. There were a lot of relatives and friends in attendance.
Rhonda and Juan Montoyo from Rio Rancho, New Mexico came through and visited one day with her dad, Donnie and Eva Wilson, Justin, Shawna, Faith, Colton and Ashley Wilson.
Steve Eames' visitors were Maxine and Randy Rogers, and John Crow. His cousin, Jerry Canady's wife, Janet Canady, passed away. My dad knew the Bryant family too. He wishes his cousin's Ricky and Pauline Morris a Happy Annivesary.
My friend Charlotte Gregory went to the doctor last week, but is doing better now. She lives at Maple Esplanade.
My friend Skip Hefley is still having problems with her foot.
Pam and David Grimes came in last weekend and mowed Pam's mother, Carolyn Green's yard.I am glad to hear that Regina Hefley is home from the hospital and doing better.
Do you ever feel like your body's "check engine" light is on but you're like "nah, I'll be fine"?
