I will start another round of chemo again this Tuesday, Jan. the 21 for 4 months, once a month. It will stop in April. It appears a small cancer was found on my lungs again according to my CT scan results. This is necessary to keep the cancer from getting any larger.
My daughters Ronda Austin and Lynda Treat and I went to visit my sister Carolyn Green on Friday. On Saturday, Carolyn attended ball games at NAC with her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Allen and Billie Young. Their granddaughter and Carolyn's niece, Cheyenne Shelton, is one of the Lady Pioneers. On Sunday, Carolyn had lunch with Billie and Allen Young, Also attending were their nephew James Bennett and his wife Cathy.
Bill and Freda Cole came to visit on Saturday, as did Rhonda Pemberton and Nancy Sharp. Nancy had brought me a few pieces of her aloe plant to help numb the pain in my mouth and lips which are full of blisters. It definitely helped with the pain.
Chris took me to Branson last Thursday and we had breakfast at IHOP. He had got a gift card over the holidays from his good friends Tom and Marie Cox up in Nixa, Missouri. It was the first real meal I'd had since I'd a bad case of the thrush. On Friday, Ronda took me to the doctor.
I had propane brought to me on Thursday evening and a man came out and worked on my pilot light, replacing a thermocoupling. Before he came, it kept going out on us. Now it works fine.
We had lunch at Ridgeway Church of Christ in between the morning and evening services. Johnnie Austin had a great lesson about angels.
Steve Eames talked to his cousin Johnny Cowles on the phone. He lives in Missouri. Maxine and Randy Rogers came to see Steve. He talked to his cousin Paul Lee who said if his phone bill gets any higher, he will have to start sending smoke signals instead.
Today I had several visitors, Chris Crow, Ronda Austin, Matt Crow, Jennifer Crow, Lucas Crow, and Phil Treat.
My sympathy to the family of A.J. Hendrix. His funeral will be this Saturday at Ridgeway Church of Christ at 10 a.m.
My sympathy goes ut to the family and close friends of my good friend Danny Hilburn. He passed away in Cabot last week from cancer.
There are many things in life you will never see until they're no longer there.
