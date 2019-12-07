I had Thanksgiving dinner at my house on Thursday. The family here was Chuck Crow, Alicia Garrett, Tyler, Briley, Journey and Jaymeson Austin, Ronda and Johnnie Austin, John and Chris Crow, and Phil and Lynda Treat. We finally got our leftovers all taken care of.
On Dec. 7 at 11:00 a.m., the Ridgeway School get together will be at Western Sizzlin. Everyone is welcome to join them.
Carolyn Green and her son Justin Green of Mt. Home travelled over to Russellville to Carolyn's daughter Pam and David Grimes' home for Thanksgiving. David's sister Nanette Grimes attended also. Carolyn and Justin spent the night and returned home on Friday.
My daughter Ronda Austin took me to my doctor on Monday, Dec. 2. We saw and visited with Frank Mangrum who was there also.
Chuck Crow and daughter Alicia Garrett spent Wednesday night at his sister Ronda and Johnnie Austin's home. Chuck attended bible class Wednesday evening at Ridgeway with Ronda and Johnnie Austin. He ran into his friend Johnny Hendrix and his wife Patti at church. Johnny was Chuck's best man at his wedding and Chuck was Johnny's best man at his wedding. They had not seen each other in over 30 years.
Nancy Sharp visited me on Monday afternoon and brought me her news.
Steve Eames went to his niece Becky Hanlin's home for Thanksgiving with his family. Kathy Hanlin will have a birthday this month. Steve's great nephew in Colorado is getting married this month. John and Theshia visited with Steve Eames last Friday.
Eva, Ashley, Shawna and Faith Wilson attended an ornament party that they go to every year with some of their friends. This was held at the Crooked Creek Fire Station. Donnie and Eva were both sick with colds on Thanksgiving day and were not able to attend the family dinner at Justin and Shawna Wilson's home.
On Thanksgiving eve, Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson hosted a fun family pizza and Karyoke night. There were about 20 family and friends that attended. Johnnie Rex and Sue went to daughter Shelly Johnson's for Thanksgiving supper. Most all of their family were there at their house for Thanskgiving dinner. Later in the day they all had cake and gifts for Michael Scott's birthday. Nancy Sharp, Paul, Jake and Ribbon Woolston had lunch at Western Sizzlin on Thanksgiving day. Lane Johnson has a birthday this month.
“Life does not come with a manual. It comes with a mother.”
