Joe and Rhonda Pemberton have returned from a week's vacation in Honolulu, Hawaii
Alex and Roselea Crow came over yesterday afternoon and we had a nice visit.
Carolyn Green and Pam Grimes went to Branson and saw a show there. They came to see me Saturday afternoon.
Nancy Sharp came and brought her news to me. We had a nice visit.
My sister-in-law Jean Crow has been pretty sick, but was able to go to church this past Sunday.
Quite a few people have been sick and have not been able to attend church, however some were able to be back this past Sunday.
My daughter Ronda Austin took my car in on Monday. It had a few things wrong. They were able to fix it and it drives like a dream. It has been a good car and I guess it needed a little TLC.
I think we may have a few weather storms coming tonight.
Steve Eames went with his sister, Maxine and Randy Rogers to see an old army fort. I believe it was called Fort Douglas in Johnson County. They spotted a lot of elk over at Boxley. Maxine and Randy Rogers, along with Steve Eames, attended the memorial for their cousin Jackie Hoover up at Berryville yesterday. James Slifer and Lee Cox visited with Steve one day last week. Paul Lee called and told him that his mother, Erma Lee, was crowned queen at the Jasper Nursing Home.
Donnie and Eva Wilson's family took them to Big Cedar yesterday. They were celebrating Eva's birthday. They went bowling and participated in some other activities. They then went to Panera Bread to eat. Family going with Donnie and Eva Wilson were Justin, Shawna, Colton, Faith and Ashley Wilson.
It often shows a fine command of language to say nothing.
