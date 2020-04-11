Start week six of this coronavirus will ever get better and back to going to stuff we have in the
summer SDC, Crawdad Days,Green Forest Agri Day, War eagle, Fair and on and on. Now I just found out no out of state travelers in Arkansas and Missouri get lock down at midnight what about doctors.we have in Missouri? They said this week is really going to be bad. We all in this together and we are going to all make it together.
A birthday party was held April 4 for Madison Lowe 13 birthday. Those who help her celebrate
her being a teenybopper was her dad Chris Lowe and brother Brayden Lowe, Lizzy Nay and son Jamie and Donna Mcwhorter of Branson, Missouri, John and Sue Lowe and Kevin Lowe. Happy Birthday.
On Saturday we took the day off and got a lot of things we were able to go and get what we need. So Kevin, Sue, John went got gas, to Lowes, Krispy Kreme, Harter House, Harbor Freight and then on to visit with Nancy Bennett and Wade Boyd and then stop in Kimberling City at Harter House had a good day.
A get well and happy birthday to Leanor Doty. She had been in the hospital. We wish her a get
well soon.
Sue Lowe visited Wednesday with Donna Butler and Roger Holiday.
Brayden Lowe spent Saturday night with his Uncle Kevin Lowe and had breakfast with grandma
and grandpa Sunday morning.
I watch my pastor on the computer Sunday morning. It isn't the same. Is the Coronavirus part of
God's plan to wake us up? As I got older my fears seem to be challenging my faith to act on my instincts.
How do I overcome it?
Another one of our glick friends went to her new home in heaven. The family of Betty Jean
Swallow has our deepest sympathy.
The family of Donald Max Biggerstaff has our deepest sympathy. He will be missed across
Lampe.
Kevin Lowe took Brayden home and visited with Chris Lowe and Brayden, Madison and Lizzy.
I like to wish each and everyone a very Happy Easter. Just remember the true meaning of
Easter and we all are going to get through this and rise up again maybe even better. Happy easter.
Was sorry to learn about Glen McCullough going to his new home in heaven his wife Shirley
that work at H&R Block, his niece and nephew Mr. and Mrs. Brad Bettlach of Harter House and the rest of the family has our deepest sympathy. I didn't know the rest of the family. He use to work at H&R Block he was always nice and friendly. He will be missed.
John Lowe and Wade Boyd got laid off at Grand Crowne April 2 this first time he had any time.
Wow! Did you all see YOCUM CREEk on facebook. It was over the 1st bridge I have never seen
It looks so bad.
Rolly Francis of Ridgedale , Mo. spend Monday April 6 with Roger Goliday and Donna Butler.
John Lowe visit Monday with Chris Lowe, Brayden, Madison, Lizzy Nay on Lizzy birthday April 6.
