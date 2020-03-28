I was sad whenI turn the T.V. on today, March 21 to see that a big famous guy had went on to his new home in Heaven. To me he is a very special guy. The loss of Kenny Rogers is tough on me in 1992 when I was ask to play a part of a Christmas play the name of it was Keep Christmas Alive. We were in the animal area when I was in overhauls where Kenny ask me what pig name which was Bubba and all I could think of was Bubba shot the juke box. I had a grin on my face. He was sweet person and I love each and everyone of his son just the other day I got a Kenny Rogers cassette tape the other day at a yard sale. I made a movie with Kenny that something I will treasure yes I seen a lot that came into SDC but to get to be with someone like Kenny Rogers. The family has our deepest sympathy.
Was sorry to learn the passing of a good friend Jewel Francis Walker 92 of Green Forest. He was a sweet man I enjoyed visit with him at Blue Eye Church. He will be missed by all of us.
Kevin Lowe got his nephew Brayden Lowe and Nice Madison Lowe and friend Daniel Morgan out of the house went to Kimberling City, Missouri and had Lunch in Lampe at Filler up with Chris Lowe Saturday.
And Mr. and Mrs. John Lowe went to Kimberling grocery shopping and there was a bunch of people was down from Springfield, Missouri buy out Harter House.
Another one of our Glick people went to her new home in Heaven. Evelyn "Sue" Elmore she work in the Glick office and took care of our paycheck. She was a sweet person. The family has our deepest sympathy.
I was looking forward to put antique license on out truck and I got in the office and they said not for the 1980 to 1990. They said it had to be 45 year old that not fair we might not live that long
Why didn't they let us know sooner and then the COVID-19. I thought the pickup would look so good in the
parade with new license plate.
Happy Birthday Donna Butler on March 21 she was going to eat out but couldn't eat in so Roger Holiday got in cook her dinner.
We have closed Oak Grove Freewill until April 1. Curtis Bradley had church on Facebook
maybe all the sick people get well.
Brayden Lowe spent Friday night with Uncle Kevin Lowe they pickup curbside Friday night fish
night at Carol in Oak Grove.
I will be glad when this is over.
Heard from a cousin that lives in Oksaloosa, Kansas that they plan on locking down around them Tuesday.
