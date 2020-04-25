Well today is Sunday April 19 it has been 5 weeks since we all been to church but I have my Bible and Sunday School book. If you didn't believe in god after this should change your life and start thank him on Sunday and go to church and thank him.
Donna and Roger neighbor Dylan and Cassidy Allen were moved April 18 to their farm in the New Salem community north of Berryville. They will miss their little girl Daylan. She is 2 and a half years old.
John and Sue Lowe visit Saturday with Donna Butler and Roger Holiday Sat.
Mrs. Linda Gordon went to Oklahoma to stay with Jack and Judy Ramsey to help out her sister
Judy with Jack who is very sick on April 18 the good lord came and took him home. The family has our deepest sympathy.
The Alpena Rag Barn Theresa Nichols has been place in hospice. She has stage 4 cancer she love to hear from you her address is 604 Brookhaven Court Jacksonville, AR. 72076. I just love going into the Rag Barn and getting buttons and all the other stuff we going to miss it.
Pray for Lynn Howerton was took to the hospital in Bentonville on April 14. We wish her a get well soon.
A get well to Roy Scarrow who about cut his little finger off and is in Roger Hospital a get well
soon.
Carroll County is really coming together and help out. The Green Forest School fix lunch and delivered there to Oak Grove for kids around this area and all the rest of the school is doing the same. Tyson Berryville and Green Forest gave out chicken Thurs. and Friday. Pizza Hut Eureka Springs and Berryville passed out pizza Sunday and Tuesday to the Carroll County. A big thank you to the school, Tyson and Pizza Hut. Thank to all that work all of it . We all in this together May God bless all of them. Johnny Gordon visit Saturday with his mother Margie Gordon. Just read on Facebook that Lynn Wayne Howerton on April18 went to his new home in heaven
wife Beverly Howerton and family has our deepest sympathy.
A get well to Arturo Calvillo mother in Oklahoma Francisca Calvillo we wish her a get well soon
she is only 74 years old Get well.
Brayden Lowe spent Saturday night with his Uncle Kevin Lowe.
How about that snow we got earlier this week.
