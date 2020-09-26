Watch out in your community. In the community of Yocum we now have the Murder Hornets. There has been 3 seen. We got one in a jar, they are aggressive. They love to hang around. Their nickname is killer bees. Just what we need around here. So look out it is big.
Sandra Mallotte was Saturday night supper guests of her brother and sister in law Mr. and Mrs. Gary Blevins.
About 5:20 a.m. on Sept. 19 the ambulance came by the house to pick up Hayden Alvard he roll his truck and had to be air lifted to Springfield it happen a mile from my house. A get well to Hayden you are in our prayer. He fractured his spine and sternum.
Get well to my cousin Jimmy and Sharon Jones in Kansas City, Missouri. They both are sick.
Mr. and Mrs. John Lowe had lunch at the Oasis in Blue Eye, Missouri. a good place to eat.
Kevin Lowe and his mother Sue stop in Oasis and had a milkshake. They are talking maybe having breakfast and then we went into Branson.
Kevin Lowe and Sue Lowe visited for a few minutes with Nancy Bennett and on the Fall Festival in Branson and then on to play Bingo that was a waste of a night. It a joke we had not been since Oct. 22 last year. The same ole same their friend the winner.
I like the way Alpena is doing Halloween. I think Trunk your Treat is the best idea not house to house. It would be to much.
Sue Lowe visited Sunday afternoon with her grandkids Brayden Lowe and Madison Lowe.
A get well to Lizzy Nay who had a in and out surgery Thursday Sept 17.
John Lowe went to VA Dr. and they are send him to Springfield, Missouri for more tests on his
lungs.
Sunday night supper guests of Kevin Lowe was John and Sue Lowe, Sydney Cary and daughter. We had a barbecue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.