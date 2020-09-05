I had a pretty excited week I drove Thur. Aug. 27 and got my hair done which I hadn’t been there since March 3. I was really needing to go and then I decided to go to Berryville and I hadn’t drove there since June 29 before I got sick. It been 8 weeks since I drove. This has really been rough on me. I like to run around. I am back at church, I drove today my 3rd Sunday.
Donna Butler and Roger Holiday spent Aug. 22 weekend at Eldon, Missouri at Lake of Ozark with Donna family. They had a big barbecue with cousins and they had caught a lot of fish. It was a celebration of life for her double cousin Ronnie Robertson he had went to his new home heaven. The family has our deepest sympathy.
Sue Lowe went to Dr. Jack in Branson West and I go back to Springfield Sept. 1.
Rally Francis of Ridgedale, Missouri, Ida Harter and daughter Becky of Branson, Missouri visited Sunday with Donna Butler and Roger Holiday.
I had a good visit on the phone with Dixie Martin from Rock Springs news. I was glad she read my news. I read everyones. I wish we all could get together and have a get together.
Daniel Morgan, John and Sue Lowe was Sunday night supper guests of Kevin Lowe at his house.
I alway look forward to Labor Day weekend you would have fair, Blue Eye reunion and everything has been canceled but have a Happy Labor Day no drinking and driving play safe.
A get well to Vickie Bradley who is having trouble with her stomach.
We were lucky we missed the Hurricane Laura at first I thought it was hit Harrison but the good lord was looking out for us.
A revival is going on the Bowman Church on Hwy 86 just off 65, today Aug. 30 will be their 112. I have been watching on facebook for the last few weeks. I don’t know how they do it one of them that sing is a cousin and she come from Eureka Spring after work all day. The good lord is with them.
John and Sue Lowe went to VA today Monday in Branson, Missouri. Everyone was driving crazy in the rain saw a wreck at Lampe, Missouri.
