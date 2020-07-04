When my son and I went on a trip to Washington D.C. in year of 2000, I learned more about history then I ever did while I was in school, seeing the statues and learn the history of each and everyone and doing away of Aunt Jemima when I was a kid my mom and dad would never buy anything else but Aunt Jemima. It is crazy.
To the family of Ronald Hugh Atchley departed this life on Tuesday June 16 the family has our
deepest sympathy.
In memory of my daddy was quite a man with a very dry sense of humor even though he was soft spoken until someone made him mad and I never saw that very much. There were times in my teen years that I thought he was strict. However after I became a parent I understand. He was older dad when I was loved and there no doubt that I was Daddy’s little girl although he work long hours he was never too tired to spend time with me. He was a good man a Christian man and although he has been gone since 2001. I still hear his voice in my head on occasion and not often it is in affirmative way. Love you Dad.
Sunday morning visitors of John Lowe on Father Day his Birthday yes we are blessed with his birthday fall on Father's Day. Those who help him Celebrate his 69 birthday his wife Sue Lowe son's Kevin Lowe, Chris Lowe, grandkids Brayden Lowe, Madison Lowe and Chris Fiance Lizzy Nay and Kevin and Sue took John out to eat at Myrtie Maes.
John, Kevin, Chris Lowe went fishing at Big Indian no fish supper Monday night had chicken from Harp's in Green Forest.
A retirement party was held down at Mill Creek for three that work at Grand Crowne in Branson, Missouri.
They were John Lowe, Wade Boyd, and Randy. Those who help them celebrate with a barbecue and lot
of food was Chris Lowe, Lizzy Nay, Brayden , Madison, Donna McWhorter and grandson James of Branson, Missouri. Nancy Bennett, Dixie, Kevin Lowe, Sue Lowe, and Jessie McQuery. A get well to Devon Wetherun 17 was in a head on traffic accident on June 16. He is a 2020 Green Forest senior.
COVID-19 is getting to close to home up here in Oak Grove. That is about 1 and a half miles from here.
John Lowe took Sue Lowe to the Dr. Monday think I might have a tick bite. A get well to Monica Youngblood who had hip surgery.
Congratulations to Joe Mandly and Shannon Likers who got married June 20.
Congratulations to Gene Plumlee who celebrate his 90th birthday on June 25. He turn the big 90.
Happy safe 4th of July to Everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.