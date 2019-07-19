HARRISON, AR – Cade Esters and Cary Hill won first place in the nation in Networking Design at the Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) National Leadership Conference held June 24-27 in San Antonio, Texas.
Northark students won awards in four categories, competing against two-and four-year colleges and universities.
Cash awards totaling $1,600 were given to students.
Other winners were:
Brent Lawrence, Brandy Gatlin, Cade Esters, and Cary Hill won second place in Parliamentary Procedure.
Brandy Gatlin won second place for Job Interview.
Brent Lawrence, Odessa Barron, and Drew Garrett won second place for Community Service Project.
The state of Arkansas won second place for Largest State Chapter Professional Division in the Southern Region. North Arkansas College has the largest PBL Professional Division in Arkansas, which was a major factor in enabling the state to win this award.
Brandy Gatlin of North Arkansas College was named the new Executive Vice President of Membership for Arkansas State PBL for the 2019-2020 school year.
“Our students worked hard to prepare for their events, and we were thrilled to see them place as the best in the nation!” said PBL Advisor and Instructor Janet McMurrin. “We are thankful for everyone who has supported PBL to help make this possible.”
Photo 1: Cary Hill (left) and Cade Esters won the top spot in the nation for Networking Design, competing against two-and-four-year institutions.
Photo 2: Brandy Gatlin has been named the new Executive Vice President of Membership for Arkansas State PBL for 2019-20 and won second place in the Job Interview competition.
Photo 3: Second place Parliamentary Procedure team members are from left: Brandy Gatlin, Brent Lawrence, Cary Hill and Cade Esters.
Photo 4: Brent Lawrence, Drew Garrett and Odessa Barron won second place for Community Service Project.
